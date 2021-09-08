Where to place warning signs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 14

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to place some warning signs. As the season ends, disaster is about to strike the island. Slone is trying to warn the areas that will be most affected, and you can place warning signs in Pleasant Park, Dirty Docks, and Misty Meadows.

Below, you will find images showing the locations of all the signs. You need to place four in total, so if you want to get them all done in one area, make your way to Dirty Docks. This area has four signs, while the other two only have three each.

All you need to do is find the ghostly blue warning signs marked on the imagers below, then interact with them to place them. Once all four are placed, you will earn 30000 XP toward your Battle Pass.

Pleasant Park Warning Signs

Dirty Docks Warning Signs

Misty Meadows Warning Signs

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:

Week 14 Legendary Quests

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15,000 XP

Warn characters of impending doom (0/3) – 45000 XP

Place warning signs (0/4) – 30000 XP

Shut down the radar dishes (0/2) – 30000 XP

Spoil the Mole’s sabotage attempt (0/1) – 30000 XP

Confront the mole (0/1) – 30000 XP

