Where to ram a snowman with a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021

While you’re out completing your holiday-themed challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3’s Winterfest 2021, you’re bound to see snowmen popping up somewhere on the island. Your challenge is to ram one snowman, if not more than that, with a vehicle. But where exactly can you find a snowman to run over? The only place to find a snowman to run over is at Puddle Pond.

Before you go to pond, you need to find a vehicle at a gas station in the grasslands area between The Joneses and Rockey Reels, or at Coney Crossroads. As you’re driving down to Puddle Pond, you’re going to see a snowman in the middle of the road. Then when you turn to the pond on your right or left, depending on which direction you’re coming from, you’re going to see three more snowmen surrounding the small body of water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first snowman will be sitting on the pier next to the boulders on the right. The other two snowmen will be spread out on both sides of the pond. You can get to them by either driving into the pond so long as your tires are buoyant enough to keep you afloat and make plenty of turns to hit them, or drive around it and run them over in a straight line.