Where to search a treasure chest under a holiday tree in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021

Here’s your next Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021 challenge. Santa Claus has hidden a treasure chest under holiday trees planted in various locations around the island.

Your mission is to find those treasure chests and unlock — or should we say, “unwrap” — some sweet rewards. These rewards include, but are not limited to, gold bars, weapons, medicine, fort-building materials, gold bars, and even some life-enhancing upgrades.

Here are 12 places where you can find the treasure under the holiday tree. Some trees will have more than one treasure chest, so make sure you don’t miss any of them.

At the corner outside of The Daily Bugle

Outside of a diner at Coney Crossroads

Between the log cabins and lodge at Camp Cuddle ; there are three treasure chests

; there are three treasure chests Logjam Lumberyard ; there are two chests under a tree outside the building and one chest inside

; there are two chests under a tree outside the building and one chest inside Near the reboot van parked by the shack in Shifty Shafts

On the corner across the street from the Tacos restaurant at Greasy Grove ; there are two chests

; there are two chests Between the taco shack and waffle house at Rocky Reels

Near the racetrack at Chonker’s Speedway

Outside the Noms convenience store at Sleepy Sound ; there are three treasure chests

; there are three treasure chests Near the runes at Sanctuary

Between the small shack and the large fortress at The Joneses

Outside of the condo across the street from Canyon Plaza and the pawn shop at Condo Canyon

If you find that other players have gotten to the treasure chests before you, don’t panic. You’ll get a chance to open them the next day for the duration of Winterfest 2021.