Where to search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner in Fortnite

It Week 2 of Chapter 2 Season 7 in Fortnite, and one of the challenges is to search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner. Lots of quets this week seems to be about Abstrakt getting up to no good, so this one is about finding his handy work.

There are two potential locations near Hydro 16 that you can visit, and one near Catty Corner. All you need to do is run up to the walls and interact with them to finish up this challenge.

Image by Gamepur

Hydro 16

At Hyrop 16, you can find some graffiti on a wall at the front down near the water, and on the actual dam itself.

Catty Corner

The graffiti at Catty Corner can actually be found at the strange bunker just up the street from Catty Corner itself.

