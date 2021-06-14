Where to search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner in Fortnite
Support your local vandals.
It Week 2 of Chapter 2 Season 7 in Fortnite, and one of the challenges is to search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner. Lots of quets this week seems to be about Abstrakt getting up to no good, so this one is about finding his handy work.
There are two potential locations near Hydro 16 that you can visit, and one near Catty Corner. All you need to do is run up to the walls and interact with them to finish up this challenge.
Hydro 16
At Hyrop 16, you can find some graffiti on a wall at the front down near the water, and on the actual dam itself.
Catty Corner
The graffiti at Catty Corner can actually be found at the strange bunker just up the street from Catty Corner itself.
You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 challenges below:
Epic Quests Week 2
- Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake
- Explosive damage to opponent structures
- Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park
- Destroy equipment at satellite stations
- Visit different damned locations in a single match
- Enter a UFO
Legendary Quests Week 2
- Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods
- Step onto a body scanner
- Converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces
- Deal Damage with IO tech weapons
- Damage an IO guard