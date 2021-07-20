Where to stoke campfires near different hatcheries in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Light ’em up.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 is to stoke campfires near different hatcheries. We assume the alien eggs need plenty of heat to hatch. Why are we hatching these alien eggs? We have no idea, frankly.
Now, the first thing you will need is the locations of some hatcheries, which you can find marked on the map below. After that, you will need to get plenty of wood. Remember, you need to stoke a fire, not just light it. While lighting a fire is free, stoking it will require harvesting plenty of wood.
You will need 30 wood to stoke the first, so harvest some trees and you will be good to go. Both hatchery locations shown on the map below have plenty of nearby trees, so getting the wood you need won’t be an issue.
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
Week 7 Legendary Quests
- Construct a wooden hatchery (0/1) – 45000 XP
- Mark an Alien Egg (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Stoke campfires near different hatcheries (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (0/2) – 30000 XP
Week 7 Epic Quests
- Use the Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Search ammo boxes (0/5) – 30000 XP
- Defeat Riot (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Reach top speed in a Whiplash (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Drive a Whiplash through the storm (01) – 30000 XP
- Complete Whiplash time trials (0/1) – 30000 XP