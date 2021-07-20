Where to stoke campfires near different hatcheries in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 is to stoke campfires near different hatcheries. We assume the alien eggs need plenty of heat to hatch. Why are we hatching these alien eggs? We have no idea, frankly.

Now, the first thing you will need is the locations of some hatcheries, which you can find marked on the map below. After that, you will need to get plenty of wood. Remember, you need to stoke a fire, not just light it. While lighting a fire is free, stoking it will require harvesting plenty of wood.

You will need 30 wood to stoke the first, so harvest some trees and you will be good to go. Both hatchery locations shown on the map below have plenty of nearby trees, so getting the wood you need won’t be an issue.

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:

Week 7 Legendary Quests

Construct a wooden hatchery (0/1) – 45000 XP

Mark an Alien Egg (0/1) – 30000 XP

Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (0/2) – 30000 XP

Stoke campfires near different hatcheries (0/2) – 30000 XP

Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (0/2) – 30000 XP

Week 7 Epic Quests