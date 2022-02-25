Irina is one of the many NPCs you’ll encounter in Elden Ring. You can find her on the south part of the Bridge of Sacrifice, right before you reach the Weeping Peninsula. Speak with Irina, and she’ll ask you to take a letter to her father. He was defending the Castle south of her, and she’d like to make sure he’s doing okay. In this guide, we’ll cover where to take Irina’s letter in Elden Ring and what you need to do to complete this quest.

You will need to make your way down the pathway south of where you find Irina. You’ll have to travel past the Castle Morne Rampart to Castle Morne itself. The Castle is protected by a large orge that will fire a bow at you, but you can gain access to the location once you defeat it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach Castle Morne, you’ll find a variety of enemies to battle against. You need to proceed through the entrance and up the elevator. From there, the central courtyard will be full of foul creatures. You can choose to fight the ones surrounding the fire head-on or rush past them into the castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make sure to go to the right of the fire. There, you’ll be able to enter the interCastleollow the path up to the top of the castle and go up two flights of ladders. On the second ladder, proceed forward until you can drop down to a rampart. There, you’ll find a handful of flying enemies you’ll need to dispatch, and once they’re gone, go to the left to a lower rampart where creatures are fighting one another.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Again, you can choose to go past them or battle it out. Your goal is to proceed behind them up and head up the stairs to find the lord of the Castle, Irina’s father, Edgar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When speaking to Edgar, you’ll receive a Sacrificial Twig, and you can also deliver Irina’s letter to him to complete her quest.