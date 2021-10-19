Where to touch a cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite brings us more new punchcards and challenges. Dark Jonsey, who can be found wandering around the purple pool in Steamy Stacks, has a new set of challenges for curious players.

One of the challenges is to touch a cube. This sounds like it should be a pretty simple challenge, and it is, as long as you know where to go. The cubes have spent the last few weeks wandering around the map and multiplying, eventually arriving in the middle of the map.

The most recent update has added a new POI to the area, called the Convergence. Here, right in the center, players can drop down from the Battle Bus and land directly on top of the Gold Cube, which is still exposed among all the new structures. You can also find all the other cubes down here as well, although they may not be as easy to get as the place is currently a hot drop.

Below, you can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 The Oracle Speaks challenges for Dark Jonesy’s punchcard.