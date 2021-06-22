Where to travel between Porta-Potties in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 3 is to travel between Porta-Potties. This is very easy to do, as long as you know where to go to find them. To find the Porta-Potties, make your way to Corny Complex just to the northeast of the old Spire site, now called The Aftermath. You can easily spot it as a big purple blob in the center of the map.

In the main, gray house, you will find a Porta-Potty on the ground floor, if go down the corridor at the back of the house to the right. Interacting with it will send you to a new Porta-Potty down in the IO complex, and will finish the quest.

It is a good idea to loot up a bit before you go down there, as there are lots of IO Guards and Doctor Sloane to deal with.

You can find the rest of the Week 3 Chapter 2 Season 7 challenges below:

Epic Quests

Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Destroy Boats (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) – 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties – (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Use Nuts and Bolts (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests