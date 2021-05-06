Where to use a Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6
If you can’t stand the heat.
One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to use a Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit. Firefly Jars are random items that can be found by interacting with fireflies when exploring the world. Fireflies will tend to appear near groups of trees or a campfire, and can be turned into Firefly Jars just by standing close to them and interacting with them.
There are two good places to go to get Firefly Jars near Pizza Pit. The first is in and around the Orchard to the north, and the second is on the top of hill at Scene Spot to the west.
Both areas have a high likelihood of spawning Fireflies. Once you have some, all you need to do is make your way to the nearby Pizza Pit Resturaunt and go inside, select the Firefly Jar, and throw it at the wall. This should be enough to wrap up the challenge, earning you an easy 24000 XP toward your Battle Pass.
You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 8 challenge below:
- Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Use launcher from Guardian Towers (0/3) – 24000 XP
- Open chests at the Spire or Guardians Tower (0/2) – 24000 XP
- Damage opponents within 10 seconds of landing (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Dance in Durr Burger Kitchen (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Drive from Durr Burger to Pizza Pit without exciting a vehicle (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Legendary quest – destroy structures with fire (100, 200, 300, 400, 500) – 35000XP to 24500 XP