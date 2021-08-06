Where to use an Alien Hologram Pad at Weeping Woods or Green Steel Bridge in Fortnite

After the Rift Tour, new challenges will appear in the game that players can complete to get some more loot. Up for grabs will be a Rift Tour 2021 Spray, an Ariana Grandes Emote, and a third Rift Tour umbrella.

Most of the challenges are quite simple, but some will require players to go to very specific points on the map. They will need to use an Alien Hologram Pad at either Weeping Wood or the Green Steel Bridge.

These Alien Hologram Pads can turn players into large, bouncy balloons, which is certainly an interesting effect. The one in Weeping Woods can be found near the basement door of the wooden building at the bend in the river. The Green Steel Bridge Hologram can be found on the south side of the bridge.

To use the Holograms, all you need to do is move through them and they will activate automatically, turning you into a bouncing pink bubble.

The rest of the challenges that will appear after the Rift Tour can be found below: