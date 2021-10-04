Where to use an alien jump pad at an alien crash site in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The introduction of new NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 means new punchcard challenges. One of them is to use an alien jump pad at an alien crash site in a challenge for Nitehare.

Alien jump pads can be found at all the alien crash sites that are now scatted around the map. When Slone brought down the ship, it crashed and broke up, scattered parts and contents all over the map. You can see all the spots you can find the jump pads marked on the map below. All you need to do is jump on a jump pad once, and that will complete the challenge.

Once you are finished with the challenge, you can finish up the match however you like, or move on to the next stage of the punchcard. You no longer need to wait until the next round to do the next challenge and can jump straight into it if you like.

You can find the rest of Nitehare’s punchcard challenges below: