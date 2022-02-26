Where to use Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring

During your journey through the Elden Ring’s Lands Between, you will gather strange items known as Stonesword Keys. They are small sword-shaped keys used in combination with imp statues. The keys can are useful for finding new areas and acquiring unique loot. Here’s how to use them.

How to use Stonesword Keys

Stonesword Keys are used to unlock imp statues throughout the world of Elden Ring. They work by being slotted into the statue like a key into a keyhole. If you have the correct amount of Stonesword Keys, the imp statue will open a nearby wall of fog allowing you to pass through it. The doors are a staple of FromSoftware games and lead to new areas but the imp statues are new to the world. Many statues require a single key to unlock them while others may require multiple.

The opened pathway can lead to numerous places with their own challenges and rewards. These can range from hidden bosses, to entirely new areas on the map, treasure, and shortcuts between areas.

The keys themselves can be difficult to come by. While you can choose one as a Keepsake at the beginning of the game, you will have to find others in your travels, and they can be quite rare. They can be found from merchants, enemies, NPCs, and quest rewards.