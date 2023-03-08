Where to use the Zarqwa Market Storage Key for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Those progressing through Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode are bound to earn several mysterious keys in its Faction Missions, including one from the Nail in the Coffin Legion quest. This Tier 4 mission rewards players the Zarqwa Market Storage Key, but it does not come with directions as where its dedicated storage room is located. Here’s how you can use the Zarqwa Market Storage Key in DMZ and everything you can expect in return.

How to find the Zarqwa Market Storage room in DMZ

Firstly, it is worth noting that if you have not completed the Nail in the Coffin mission, it is still possible to receive the Zarqwa Market Storage Key. The collectible also has a chance of spawning upon defeating any AI enemy in Al Mazrah, though this method to unlock the key will certainly take a while to pull off. Additionally, if you discover the key and are eliminated before leaving the map, you will need to find it once more.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As marked above, you can use the Zarqwa Market Storage Key at a shed just south of the river within Zarqa Hydroelectric. The building is attached to a two-story shop with a sign outside that reads: “Exquisite Carpet Boutique.” However, it is advised you bring plenty of guns and ammo to the area, as armored enemies are inside nearby homes and on the top of roofs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the storage shed’s door is unlocked, players will be met with at least one dufflebag and a Legendary loot crate — both of which are highly likely to hold weapons. The mode will also reward XP for using the key for the first time. Better yet, there is yet another hidden area not too far by. East of Zarqwa Hydroelectric, gunners can discover a secret location with the Mawizah Slum Discarded Cache Key.