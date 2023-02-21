How to find the Mawizah Slum Discarded Cache Key in DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The Maqizah Slum Discarded Cache Key is one of many keys you can obtain while playing a DMZ match in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. These cache keys give you access to specific items and locations while playing DMZ, but tracking them down can be challenging. The Mawizah Slum Discarded Cache Key is one of them, and finding where you can use it. This guide covers how to find the Mawizah Slum Discarded Cache Key and how to use it for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the Mawizah Slum Discarded Cache Key in DMZ

The trouble with finding these keys is that they’re randomized. There’s a slight chance you can find them while exploring the DMZ, or you might be able to track one down by taking down a High Value Target on the map. You can find the Mawizah Slum Discarded Cache while playing on the Al Mazrah map and accepting a High Value Target here. This key won’t always drop on this map, but regularly playing here does increase your chances.

Where to use the Mawizah Slum Discarded Cache Key in DMZ

When you find the key, reach the center of the Al Mazrah map, and proceed west of Maqizah Marshlands. You can find this to the east of Zaya Observatory. Both locations are heavily guarded, with multiple NPCs patrolling these areas. You need to head to the center of this location and go underneath the bridge in this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The cache you’re looking for will be at this location. You might have a bit of trouble trying to track it down, but it will be one of the few containers in this area that is locked and requires this key to receive its contents.