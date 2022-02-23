Which NBA Emote won the All-Star vote in Fortnite and when will it be in the Item Shop?

For the first time ever, Fortnite recently allowed players to vote on which new Emote they would like to see join the game next by entering the NBA All-Star game hub in Creative mode. The three choices included dances from NBA players Joel Embiid, Trae Young, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Well, with the hub now closed, the game has revealed which of the basketball stars will have an Emote themed after them.

Out of the three candidates, Joel Embiid’s signature airplane celebration has been announced as the winner of the contest. For those unfamiliar, the player’s celebration consists of him lowering his body while raising his arms and running in different directions — as shown in the video below. So, it is safe to say that this will debut as a traversal Emote when it releases. As for Young and Antetokounmpo’s moves, developer Epic Games hasn’t said if players could see these come to the battle royale later on.

via Fortnite’s YouTube channel

There is currently no launch date set in place for this winning Emote, but Fornite’s Twitter account did hint that players should “be on the lookout for it in the future.” As the current NBA season does end in April, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the cosmetic launches just before then. In the meantime, the Item Shop is currently holding a collection of other basketball-themed items, such as NBA uniform skins and the Dribblin’ Emote.