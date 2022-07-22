Which offensive linemen have the highest ratings in Madden 23?

Every running back and quarterback needs a good offensive line to help protect from defensive linemen and open up holes. EA Sports and the Madden 23 team have released player ratings for this year’s game, we now know the highest-rated offensive linemen. With that said, let’s take a look at the highest-rated guards, tackles, and centers in Madden NFL 23.

The highest-rated centers in Madden 23

You can’t start a play without having a center that can snap the ball. Here’s a look at the highest-rated centers in Madden 23:

Chagers C Corey Linsley (91 OVR) Eagles C Jason Kelce (90 OVR) Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (90 OVR) Cardinals C Rodney Hudson (89 OVR) Lions C Frank Ragnow (87 OVR) Chiefs C Creed Humphrey (86 OVR) Patriots C David Andrews (85 OVR) Colts C Ryan Kelly (82 OVR) Titans C Ben Jones (81 OVR) Commanders C Chase Roullier (80 OVR)

The highest-rated center in Madden 23 is Chargers C Corey Linsley. Linsley’s 91 OVR rating is one point higher than Eagles C Jason Kelce. The brother of Travis Kelce, the highest-rated tight end in Madden 23, will begin the year as a 90 OVR. Ryan Jensen, who’s in charge of protecting the highest-rated QB in Madden 23, Tom Brady, rounds out the top three.

The highest-rated tackles in Madden 23

Now, here’s a look at the highest-rated tackles in Madden 23:

49ers LT Trent Williams (99 OVR) Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (95 OVR) Packers LT David Bakhtiari (94 OVR) Dolphins LT Terron Armstead (93 OVR) Eagles RT Lane Johnson (92 OVR) Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs (91 OVR) Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley (90 OVR) Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk (89 OVR) Texans LT Laremy Tunsil (88 OVR) Bengals RT La’El Collins (87 OVR)

Every NFL team is looking for a great left tackle, and the 49ers sure have one in Trent Williams. Trent Williams is the only tackle to make the ’99 Club.’

The highest-rated guards in Madden 23

Lastly, let’s take a look at the best guards in Madden 23:

Cowboys RG Zack Martin (98 OVR) Colts LG Quentin Nelson (95 OVR) Browns LG Joel Bitonio (90 OVR) Browns RG Wyatt Teller (89 OVR) Chiefs LG Joe Thuney (88 OVR) Jaguars LG Brandon Scherff (87 OVR) Buccaneers RG Shaq Mason (87 OVR) Ravens RG Kevin Zeitler (85 OVR) Falcons RG Chris Lindstrom (84 OVR) Commanders LG Andrew Norwell (82 OVR)

Dak Prescott has quite a bit of protection, including Cowboys guard Zack Martin. Martin will start the year as a 98 OVR. The top left guard in Madden 23 is Colts’ Quentin Nelson, who will start the year as a 95 OVR.