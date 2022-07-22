Which quarterbacks have the highest ratings in Madden 23?

Quarterbacks are the field generals of football, so it’s always important to make sure that this position is shored up. EA Sports and the Madden 23 team have released player ratings for this year’s game, and we now know which quarterbacks have the highest ratings for this upcoming season. So, which QBs are on top? There are a lot of household names on this list, so let’s take a look at the highest-rated quarterbacks for Madden NFL 23.

The highest-rated quarterbacks in Madden 23

Here’s a look at the top 10 quarterbacks in Madden 23, in terms of overall rating:

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (97 OVR) Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (96 OVR) Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (95 OVR) Bills QB Josh Allen (92 OVR) Bengals QB Joe Burrow (90 OVR) Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (89 OVR) Chargers QB Justin Herbert (88 OVR) Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (87 OVR) Broncos QB Russell Wilson (87 OVR) Rams QB Matthew Stafford (85 OVR)

No QB will make the ’99 Club’ to start 2022, but a very familiar name sits at the top. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady decided against retirement this past winter, opting to return to the NFL for the 2022 season. TB12 will begin the season as the league’s highest-rated quarterback, with EA Sports giving him a 97 OVR player rating.

2021 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will start the year as a 96 OVR quarterback, and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes rounds out the top three. Mahomes, who began Madden 22 as the highest-rated QB, will start Madden 23 as a 95 OVR QB.

The top 10 also features the QB that helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl this past February, Matthew Stafford. Stafford ranks 10th among QBs in overall rating, as the former Lions QB will begin 2022 as an 85 OVR player.