Which running backs have the highest ratings in Madden 23?

Running backs, or halfbacks, might not get paid like star quarterbacks, but the top backs in the NFL certainly play a large role in a team’s offense. But which running backs are the best in the NFL right now?Well, the folks over at EA Sports and the Madden 23 development team have released player ratings for this year’s game, and they have made their call on who the best backs are. With that said, let’s take a look at the best running backs in Madden NFL 23.

The highest-rated running backs in Madden 23

Last year in Madden 22, Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers received the highest rating among running backs, marking the second straight year that the all-purpose back topped the list. While McCaffrey is still highly-touted in Madden, he’s no longer the highest-rated running back in Madden. For Madden 23, that honor belongs to Titans star and former Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry.

Here’s a look at the rest of the top ten:

Titans HB Derrick Henry (97 OVR) Panthers HB Christian McCaffrey (96 OVR) Browns HB Nick Chubb (96 OVR) Colts HB Jonathan Taylor (95 OVR) Vikings HB Dalvin Cook (94 OVR) Bengals HB Joe Mixon (93 OVR) Saints HB Alvin Kamara (90 OVR) Packers HB Aaron Jones (89 OVR) Chargers HB Austin Ekeler (88 OVR) Cowboys HB Ezekiel Elliott (88 OVR)

This list hasn’t changed much when compared to the top 10 from 2021. Out of the top 10 running backs to start Madden 22, eight are on this year’s list. The two newcomers are Chargers back Austin Ekeler and Colts star Jonathan Taylor. Taylor is the big gainer, as the Colts back broke out in his second year in the NFL. Taylor rushed for over 1800 yards in 2021, scoring 18 rushing touchdowns for Indianapolis.