Once you’ve unlocked your Maiden, you will undoubtedly be eager to start spending those Runes. After all, they vanish if you die twice in a row without collecting them, and each level up you get makes you a little tougher, and more equipped to handle the various horrors in the Lands Between. However, you have several choices to pick from, and while you can eventually respec your points later on, it is a very tough and involved process. Here’s a quick primer on which stats to spend points on in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The main thing to consider is where you are at in the game. Likely, you are early to mid-game, with no set choice on what your final build will be — after all, there are a lot of weapons in the game, and you may have not quite found what you’re looking for. If you have a general idea of what you would like to do, you can allocate your points as such:

If you like swinging heavy weapons and staggering enemies, Strength is your primary choice. This stat boosts weapon damage for weapons that scale off of Strength as well allowing you to wield heavier weapons.

If you like subterfuge and tricky weapons, such as daggers or forked blades, Dexterity will be your primary choice. This stat boosts weapon damage for weapons that scale off of Dexterity — it also shortens cast time, so casters will want some Dexterity in the long run.

If you like tried and true magic missiles and other Sorceries, Intelligence is what you will choose primarily.

If you like healing and pyromancy Incantations, Faith is the stat to go to when starting off.

Alongside your primary stat, you should also put points into Mind if you’re slinging spells around, or Endurance if you’re swinging weapons primarily. Finally, all builds will want some Vigor, as more HP is never a bad thing. Arcane is the odd stat out — it will be mandatory for some Sorceries and Incantations, and casters will want to put points into it as needed, but it also affects Item Discovery. Item Discovery is the stat that affects item drop rates, which can be useful in late-game farming — but in the early game, isn’t terribly useful.