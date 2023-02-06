Who ambushed Joel and Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us episode four? Answered

In HBO’s The Last of Us, Joel and Ellie are making their way to Wyoming to try and find Joel’s brother Tommy and to deliver Ellie to the Fireflies. However, along the way, they get attacked in Kansas City and are forced to leave their truck and many supplies behind. While some of the same events are carried over from the game, there are also quite a few differences in this fourth episode of the first season. Here is everything you need to know about who attacked them.

Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us show’s episode four.

Who ambushed Joel and Ellie’s truck in The Last of Us?

While the city they are in when they get ambushed is different (the game takes place in Pittsburgh, while the show is in Kansas City), the events of what happens to their truck are largely the same. In the game, raiders attack them, and Joel has to save Ellie from being strangled. In the show, it appears that a group of survivors who took down FEDRA and the KC Quarantine Zone now control the area and ambush any outsiders who come close. This group is led by a new character that was not in the game named Kathleen. Her right-hand man, Perry, is also a new character but is played by the game’s voice of Tommy.

Who snuck up on Joel and Ellie at the end of episode four in The Last of Us?

At the end of the episode, Joel and Ellie take refuge in a building and fall asleep. Joel is then woken up by Ellie with two people holding guns up to them. This is Henry (the older brother) and Sam (the younger one). Earlier in the episode, you hear Kathleen interrogate her doctor prisoner about the whereabouts of the two because apparently Henry had told FEDRA about her brother’s whereabouts and gotten him captured and killed.

Who are Henry and Sam in The Last of Us?

Henry and Sam are brothers that appear to be on the run from the Kansas City population in the show. There are quite a few differences here from the game. Sam is deaf in the show, whereas he can hear completely fine in the game. Henry is super protective of his younger brother, knowing that they are all they each have left. While episode four ends on a pretty tense moment, Joel and Ellie are accompanied by these two in the game for a short while, and they will work together here too. There are quite a few more tense moments that we can expect to see played out in new ways with the upcoming episode five.

In the game, the brothers had nothing to do with the raiders that attacked Joel and Ellie. They were trying to find the Fireflies with a group of survivors abandoned by FEDRA in their quarantine zone. The raiders attacked their group, and they were expected to be the only ones remaining. With how much their backstory has been altered for the show, we should learn more about how they got to where they are next week.