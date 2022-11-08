What are the Scarlet Book and the Violet Book in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have plenty of secrets waiting to be uncovered, and perhaps one of the most intriguing is the nature of the Scarlet Book and the Violet Book. These ancient treasures may hide some of the solutions to the mysteries of Paldea — but what even are these strange books in the first place? Read on to find out.

What are the Scarlet Book and the Violet Book in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Scarlet and Violet Books are items that appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Depending on which version of the game you have, you’ll come across either the Scarlet or the Violet Book. It seems you’ll most likely see the book in the hands of your fellow Academy-goer, Arven, who apparently carries a copy of the book around with him at all times.

The Books are records from an expedition, filled with photos and sketches from an uncharted area of Paldea. The things the Books record have remained shrouded in mystery for the intervening years, and chances are good that your own adventure in Scarlet and Violet will involve proving the truth of some of the claims made within.

Among the various sketches are depictions of two Pokémon in particular, which appear to be version-exclusive as well — Great Tusk and Iron Treads. These two giants, found in the Scarlet Book and the Violet Book respectively, look to be related in some way to Gen 2-era Pokémon Donphan, possibly as forms of “Paradox Pokémon” as suggested by leakers.

Exactly what other mysteries await players in the Scarlet and Violet Books is as yet unknown, but it’s likely that they’ll factor into your adventure in a significant way. Whether it’s finding more unknown Pokémon or hashing out the specifics of their biology, keep an eye out for Arven and find out what’s written in your Book.