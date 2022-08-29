Who are the Back to Old School featured program bosses in MLB The Show 22?

With August coming to an end, many students in the United States have either already returned to school, or will be in the coming days. MLB The Show 22 is also heading back to school, by way of the Back to Old School featured program that is scheduled to begin on September 1. This new program will come with new rewards and new bosses, but which players will be featured in this event? Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Related: MLB The Show 22: How to complete Extreme Program and how it works

Lou Gehrig

“The Iron House” already received his own program earlier this year, celebrating the day that MLB sets aside to raise awareness and funds towards ALS. Now, a 99 OVR player item of the iconic Yankees first baseman will be inserted into MLB The Show 22 Diamond Dynasty.

World Series champion and former American League MVP Lou Gehrig is the first featured program boss for the Back to Old School featured program in Diamond Dynasty.

Prime Lou Gehrig is one of the Bosses in our Back to Old School Featured Program! ✏️⚾#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/CQp4ih6eHP — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) August 29, 2022

Gehrig is not the only boss for this featured program, but there are still a number of unknowns regarding the Back to Old School program. For one, we do not know all the names featured in this event as of this writing, nor how many bosses are a part of this program. Additionally, other information, like XP requirements, have yet to be made public.

We will update this guide to reflect any future information regarding the Back to Old School program in MLB The Show 22.