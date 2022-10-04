Who are the best heroes for beginners in Overwatch 2? Answered

With dozens of heroes to choose from in Overwatch 2, it can be a daunting task to learn and find your favorites. Luckily, Blizzard has implemented an unlock system to allow new players to learn them at a pace that is more comfortable. However, you will still have multiple choices when you get into an online match with friends. Here are our recommendations for the best Overwatch 2 heroes to try out as a beginner sorted by their role class.

The best Overwatch heroes for new players

Tanks

D.Va D.Va is one of the most flexible heroes in Overwatch 2. Her Defense Matrix stops all incoming projectiles, she can use her Boosters to reach just about anywhere on the map, and when her mech loses health, she pops out to give you a second chance to get it back before being sent back to the spawn room. It’s no wonder she has always been one of the most popular heroes in the game.

Roadhog Roadhog is about as simple of a Tank as it gets because he does not have many abilities to protect his teammates. His main use is to throw out his hook and pull enemies towards him to get an easy shot off on them. When he is damaged, he can use Take a Breather to recover a bunch of health and gain a temporary defensive buff.



Damage

Soldier 76 Soldier 76 is about as close as Overwatch 2 gets to having a standard FPS character. If you have spent most of your gaming time playing games like Call of Duty, you will have a good idea of how to play him. His assault rifle is pretty standard in that space, and he can throw down a healing field for himself. Activating his Tactical Visor gives you an aimbot that always hits targets in his sight.

Torbjorn Torbjorn’s biggest calling card is the automated turret he deploys. Just plop it down and let it shoot up enemies while you go around and shoot them from another angle. If they destroy it, just throw it down again in a spot that is less likely for it to be in the line of fire. His arcing primary fire takes a little bit to get used to, but everything else about him is very easy.



Support

