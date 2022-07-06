Every hero Ultimate in Overwatch 2 and what they do

Ultimates in Overwatch 2 are your hero’s super ability. These moves can change the tide of combat and steal a win for you in close situations when used correctly. Not only is it important to know what your character does when Ulting, but you should recognize what other ones are on the field with your teammates and enemies. Here is every Overwatch 2 hero Ultimate and what they do.

All Overwatch 2 Ultimates explained

Amplification Matrix

Baptiste’s Ultimate has him put up an energy screen that himself and all teammates can shoot through to amplify their damage and healing projectiles. Unfortunately, once the window is up, it cannot be moved so you need to place it carefully to get the most out of it.

Barrage

Pharah will stop wherever she is in the air and shoot out a flurry of rockets. This does considerable damage to anyone who is caught in its path, but leaves her wide open for a counter strike.

Blizzard

Mei throws out her robot companion, Snowball, who puts out an icy ring that slows and freezes enemies for a few seconds.

B.O.B.

Ashe calls out to her faithful companion B.O.B., who rushes forward until he hits a wall or an enemy. If he hits an enemy, he tosses them in the air for Ashe to shoot and then he begins firing from his wrist blasters. He does interact with the point on any map.

Coalescence

Moira fires out a constant beam of that heals teammates and damages enemies while slowly healing herself. This is great for when everyone is grouped together and has a pretty long range making it especially useful from a distance.

Configuration: Artillery

Bastion plants himself on the ground and fires three artillery strikes into the sky. You then choose where they land and deal damage to any enemy caught inside the radius.

Deadeye

Cassidy goes into a standoff and begins eyeing down any enemies he sees. When the red skull icons are filled in, he can fire to instantly eliminate that enemy. He is very wide open for a counter attack during this time.

Death Blossom

Reaper spins around rapidly firing his guns in all directions. Perfectly used when he jumps into the middle of the enemy team.

Dragonblade

Genji pulls out his blade and begins slashing anyone in close range. He can make use of his other abilities to reach others and defend himself.

Dragonstrike

Hanzo fires out an arrow that transforms into two giant spinning dragons that travel through walls and deal significant damage to anyone caught in their path.

Duplicate

Echo transforms into an enemy and takes on all of their abilities and health for the duration. She also can quickly charge their Ultimate and potentially use it multiple times before she runs out of time or the enemy team depletes her new health pool.

Earthshatter

Reinhardt strikes the ground causing a burst of energy to coarse through the ground. Any enemies caught in the path are temporarily knocked prone.

EMP

Sombra puts out a radius of energy that hacks any enemies caught within. Also destroys shields and temporarily disables turrets and reduces enemy health.

Gravitic Flux

Sigma generates energy to grab enemies in a small area and lift them into the air. He then slams them back down, dealing half of their maximum health as damage.

Graviton Surge

Zarya fires out a small blackhole that will pull in any close by enemies for the duration. This is the best Ultimate for comboing moves with teammates.

Infra-Sight

Widowmaker puts down her visor and reveals all enemies to her teammates. Especially useful for revealing Sombra in Stealth.

Meteor Strike

Doomfist leaps into the air and comes crashing down on enemies in a radius. Enemies closer to the center of the area take more damage and are slowed.

Minefield

Wrecking Ball deploys a bunch of small mines that explode in any neat building enemies. However, they can also destroy the mines by damaging them.

Molten Core

Torbjorn shoots out a bunch of molten lava that deals significant damage to armor health, but still does quite a bit of damage to other health as well.

Nano Boost

Ana fires out a needle that will supercharge whatever teammate she chooses. They will gain increased damage, resist enemy damage, and instantly heal for a chunk of health.

Overclock

Sojourn’s rail cannon is instantly charged for a duration of time so she can fire it consistently. The shots will also pierce enemies.

Photon Barrier

Symmetra puts up a gigantic wall shield that extends across the entire map. Anyone can walk through it, but the wall itself is stacked with a lot of health.

Primal Rage

Winston goes into a rage and begins smacking enemies around. During this time, his health is significantly multiplied and his Jump Pack ability has a very short cooldown period.

Pulse Bomb

Tracer throws out a sticky bomb that can attach to enemies and deals significant damage when it explodes.

Rally

Brigitte calls for her team to join her as she gives all friendlies in her radius temporary health.

Rampage

Junker Queen spins up her weapons and rushes forward. Any enemies caught in her path are wounded and can not heal themselves temporarily. She also slightly heals herself from those wounds.

RIP-Tire

Junkrat pulls out a giant tire that he directs around the field and sets to explode. During this time, he is open to be eliminated by enemies that find him and the RIP- Tire has a small health pool.

Self-Destruct

D.Va jumps out of her MEKA as it begins to overheat and explodes, dealing massive damage to any nearby enemies. She can use this with her Booster ability to throw the mech into an area.

Sound Barrier

Lucio slams the ground and gives any nearby teammates a bunch of temporary health that quickly depletes.

Tactical Visor

Soldier 76 activates his visor that auto locks onto enemies letting him shoot them without missing. During this time, he also reloads almost instantaneously.

Terra Surge

Orisa activates Fortify and begins spinning a javelin pulling in enemies. After a short charge up, she slams.the ground dealing damage to those enemies.

Transcendence

Zenyatta is surrounded by a bright light that will rapidly heal any teammates within that radius. During this time, he is invincible.

Valkyrie

Mercy shoots out her wings and van freely fly around the area. During this time, her healing and damage beams will root off to nearby teammates and her gun as unlimited ammo with no need to reload.

Whole Hog

Roadhog fills up his weapon and begins cranking out scrap that pushes enemies backwards. If you push them into a wall and get closer, the damage is much higher because of the reduced spread.