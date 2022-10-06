The 2022 MLB regular season in the books, and so will be the MLB The Show 22 Legends of the Franchise program. Don’t worry, as a new Featured Program will takes it place on October 7. This featured program will be called the Fall Stars program, and it’s set to release several new 99 OVR cards into MLB The Show 22 and Diamond Dynasty. So, which players are set to receive the program boss label for this event? Let’s take a look.

Who are the bosses for the Fall Stars Featured Program in MLB The Show 22?

On October 5, San Diego Studios unveiled that the the Fall Stars Featured Program in MLB The Show 22 will have nine different bosses. This program will feature one catcher, one first baseman, one shortstop, one center field, two right fielders, two starting pitchers, and one reliever.

One day later, SDS began to release the names of the program bosses. The first three bosses are a Takashi Okazaki series card of Ken Griffey Jr., as well as Retro Finest cards for former Twins catcher and two-time MLB The Show cover athlete Joe Mauer, and current Met and former Indians/Guardians shortstop Francisco Lindor.

You voted for it, so here they are: the first 3️⃣ of the Bosses coming this Friday in the Fall Stars Featured Program! 🤩🍂⚾



💎 Takashi Ken Griffey Jr.

💎 Retro Finest Francisco Lindor

💎 Retro Finest Joe Mauer#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/ANbFvFSMxg — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) October 6, 2022

The program will mark the second 99 OVR player item that Ken Griffey Jr. has received in 2022. The other one was released as part of an Other Program earlier this year.

The other six will be revealed, up until the full release of the Fall Stars program. This program will begin on October 7.