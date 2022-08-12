MLB The Show 22: How to complete 99 OVR 2nd Half Ken Griffey Jr. Program

On August 12, San Diego Studios released a new player program, one that is very fitting as far as timing goes. A day after Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. made a special appearance at the 2022 Field of Dreams game, MLB The Show 22 players can now obtain a 99 OVR card of Griffey Jr., and get some XP towards the featured program. So, what do you need to do to get this card, and how does the stats on 99 Griffey look? Let’s go over it all.

How to complete 99 OVR Griffey Jr. Program

To complete this program in full, you will need to obtain 24 Points. Here are the rewards that can be obtained through this program:

3 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit pack

6 Points – Coach puppet profile icon and 500 Stubs

9 Points – Stadium Sound and 750 Stubs

– Stadium Sound and 750 Stubs 12 Points – Mariners 1993 Home jersey

– Mariners 1993 Home jersey 15 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit pack and 750 Stubs

– Ballin’ is a Habit pack and 750 Stubs 18 Points – Headliners Set 37 pack

– Headliners Set 37 pack 21 Points – Bat Skin

– Bat Skin 24 Points – 99 OVR 2nd Half Ken Griffey Jr. and 1,000 Stubs

The marquee reward for this Program is the 99 OVR 2nd Half Ken Griffey Jr. Here’s a look at the stats on this card:

To get to the 24 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the 10 Moments (10 pts. – 1 pt. each)

(10 pts. – 1 pt. each) Complete the five Parallel PXP Missions (14 pts.): Tally 750 PXP with Reds in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (2 pts.) Tally 750 PXP with White Sox in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (2 pts.) Tally 1,500 PXP with Mariners in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 3,000 PXP with Mariners in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally 15 home runs with Mariners in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.)

There are three exchanges for this Program. Much like with the previous programs, those can be skipped in lieu of the Missions and Moments — unless, of course, you don’t want to complete some of the Moments. Up to six of the Moments can be skipped by doing the two exchanges, one for Reds players (1 pt.), one for Mariners players (2 pts.), and the other for AL West (3 pts.) players. Skipping those Exchanges will save some Stubs.

Arguably the best way to complete the Missions is by assembling a team full of White Sox, Reds, and Mariners players and playing with those cards in Conquest or Mini Seasons. That way, you’ll be able to grind without the pressures of online play and make progress in various Conquests and/or Mini Seasons.

Users who complete this Program in full and receive the 99 OVR Ken Griffey Jr. can receive 15,000 XP toward the Field of Dreams Featured Program. Go into the Collections for the Field of Dreams Program, and find the Griffey Jr. one. Lock the card in it, and collect the 15,000 XP.