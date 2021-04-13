Who are the characters and voice cast for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade?

Square Enix released new information on the upcoming DLC expansion Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, specifically on the main and supporting cast of characters. It also revealed both their English and Japanese voice actors.

Yuffie Kisaragi

Image via Square Enix

Voiced in Japanese by Yumi Kakazu and in English by Suzie Yeung



Self proclaimed Pretty Girl Ninja and Brilliant Materia Hunter, Yuffie is part of a specialized group known as shinobu from Wutai. Enemies are at the mercy of her giant shuriken and agile movements. She is working to restore the vitality of her hometown after it was lost following the war with Shinra. Currently infiltrating Midgar by secret order from the interim Wutai government. You can read more about her backstory here.

Image via Square Enix

Sonon Kusakabe

Image via Square Enix

Voiced in Japanese by Yoshimasa Hosoya and in English by Aleks Le



A warrior from Wutai, Sonon studied under Yuffie’s father Godot and learned kenpo (martial arts) and bojutsu (staff arts). He fought in the war against Shinra at a young age and has grown up hating them. Currently is in an infiltration mission with his younger senior officer, Yuffie. He has a serious personality and kindly follows his superior, who tends to run away.

Avalanche HQ

The largest of the Avalanche forces who carries out anti-Shinra activities under the Cosmo Canyon teachings. Unlike Barret’s branch cell sector, which uses more radical methods such as blowing up Mako Reactors, HQ is working to free Midgar from Shinra Company while still protecting civilians lives. They’ve joined the effort to steal the Ultimate Materia in order to build a relationship with the interim Wutai government.

Image via Square Enix

Zhijie

Image via Square Enix

Voiced in Japanese by Akira Igarashi and in English by Griffin Puatu



A Wutain living in Midgar, he is in charge of liaison between the interim Wutai government and Avalanche HQ. He’s easily survived this far due to his fast mouth and faster legs. He welcomes Yuffie to Midgar and guides her through the Sector Seven slums.

Image via Square Enix

Nayo

Image via Square Enix

Voiced in Japanese by Akane Fujita and in English by Ashley Boettcher



A member of Avalanche HQ who was born in the slums. She infiltrated the Sector Seven slums in order to keep an eye on the branch cell sector. She’s supporting the joint operation at the request of the interim Wutai government and prepared the fake IDs Yuffie and her team needs to infiltrate the Plate.

Image via Square Enix

Billy Bob

Image via Square Enix

Voiced in Japanese by Kenichi Hoshino and in English by David Goldstein



A member of Avalanche HQ who was also born in the slums. The most experienced member of the team who infiltrated the Sector Seven slums, but is unpretentious and has a easygoing and carefree personality. He’s a heavy drinker who’s never inebriated no matter how much he drinks, and gathers information through taverns.

Image via Square Enix

Polk

Image via Square Enix

Voiced in Japanese by Nobuyori Sagara and in English by Daniel Amerman



A member of Avalanche HQ who was also born in the slums. A young and naive man, he also infiltrated the Sector Seven slums. He’s considered everyone’s little brother and is both doted on and teased by the others. Other than the mission he’s involved with, he’s also enthusiastic about the popular game Condor Fort.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Weiss (Deepground)

Image via Square Enix

Voiced in Japanese by Jouji Nakata and in English by Daman Mills



Known as the pure white emperor, he controls the secret underground experimentation facility Deepground within Shinra. Has superhuman fighting abilities and is charismatic, but is also violent and extremely brutal. Due to his strength, he’s currently restrained at the throne in the deepest area of the facility when not being experimented on. He silently waits for a chance to rebel against his inhumane restraint. You can read more about his backstory here.