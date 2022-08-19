Who Are the Commentators in Madden 23? Answered

Every year, EA Sports’ Madden franchise sees not just action on the field that replicates what is seen throughout the NFL, but also features commentators that call the real thing. The history of Madden commentators is rich, going back to the times when the great John Madden would do color commentary, and be joined by either Al Michaels, or in the earlier games with Pat Summerall. It’s a new for Madden with the release of Madden 23, but who are the announcers that will be commentating your action? We have an answer to this question.

Who Are the Commentators in Madden 23?

The commentating team for Madden NFL 23 is the exact same duo that has been calling games on the game for the past few years. Former NFL player Charles Davis and CBS NFL analyst is the color commentator. Davis has been in the announcing industry for over 20 years, after a football career that saw him win All-SEC honors as a defensive back while at the University of Tennessee. College and pro football announcer Brandon Gaudin handles the play-by-play for Madden 23.

This will mark the seventh consecutive year that Gaudin and Davis are back calling Madden games, dating back to Madden NFL 17. Prior to the release of Madden 17, the commendatory duo was made up of NFL and PGA play-by-play man Jim Nantz and Hall of Famer quarterback and CBS analyst Phil Simms. Nantz and Simms were the team that was on the call for the four games that preceded Madden NFL 17.