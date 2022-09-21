Who are the Hyenas in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

Of all the enemies you can encounter while exploring Aesperia in Tower of Fantasy, one such group of hostiles stands out from all of the game’s fantasy-inspired beasts and monsters — the Hyenas. Despite looking and acting human, these Hyenas are nothing if not savage, terrorizing the Banges region through organized violence. While they can cause even the best prepared Wanderers trouble, those who are like-minded and kind can gain the respect of the group.

Who are the Hyenas?

Stout, vicious, and with a penchant for defiance, this ragtag band of bandits, rally around each other in the name of absolute freedom. Allowing only the most individualistic of people within their ranks, they’ll turn away virtually anyone who doesn’t follow a “liberal” lifestyle away from their personal Banges base in the western sea.

On the other hand, Wanderers who aim “to be the most liberal Hyena” are welcomed within their personal offshore stronghold. Once you’re made an honorary member of the Hyenas, you’ll find the group in high spirits, as they’re on the eve of their seventh carnival. Don’t be fooled, however, as the thin veneer of celebration is mostly just a front for an organized raid on the Heirs of Aida.

Despite the Hyenas’ anarchic nature, they follow a structured hierarchy of officers and even answer to a Hyena Queen. This matriarch, however, seems to have bad blood with other active royalty within Banges, the conflict of which leads her underlings to pillage and destroy throughout the region.