There are six world bosses in Tower of Fantasy, and Lady Lucia is one of those. She is the queen of the hyenas and one of the most powerful world bosses. Defeating her is tough, but it’s doable with some hard work and preparation. It’s worth all the work since you get a chance to get one random SSR Weapon and Shiro Matrix. Here is how to find and defeat Lady Lucia in Tower of Fantasy.

Where to find Lady Lucia

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lady Lucia is on the southeast side of Crown Mines. Once you are nearby the location, your map will mark her location. Remember that she is a mid-game boss and only unlocks once you unlock the region of Crown Mines.

How to defeat Lady Lucia

There are two ways to defeat Lady Lucia; the first one is during one of the main missions, where you kill her with the help of the borrowed device, but that does not reward you. The second way is to face her head-on and defeat her in a battle. Lucia is above level 40, so you must be at least 40 or above to engage in combat with her.

Furthermore, It’s almost impossible and extremely time-consuming to fight her solo, so your best bet to defeating her is to team up with other players. You can join a raid channel or start your own raid in one of the channels to call other players to help.

Before engaging in combat, switch to the best weapons you have. Remember that Lucia does not have any weaknesses or resistance. All of your weapons will mostly work the same against her. Long-range weapons can give you an advantage in the fight since most of her attacks are nearby.

You must watch out for her whip attacks, especially when she cracks it forward and creates the shockwave. Other than those attacks, the rest of her attacks are visible, and you can easily avoid them if you are paying attention. You can take advantage of her obvious attacks and get a perfect dodge to deal massive damage to her.

That’s all you need to defeat Lady Lucia in Tower of Fantasy, and the most important thing is to get help from the other players. Once you defeat Lady Lucia, you will get a chance to get one random SSR Weapons and Shiro Matrix with perfect decipher.