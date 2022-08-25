Who are the voice actors for Dehya in Genshin Impact? Answered

One of the most prominent members of the Eremites, Dehya is a strong Desertfolk mercenary in the new Sumeru region of Genshin Impact. Introduced with the 3.0 update, she is known by the title of Flame-mane for a good reason, as she is a proficient wielder of the Pyro element. Besides her fire-based skills, she seems to be just as skilled with a blade in her hands. This makes Dehya a fiery and bold NPC who we have the chance to meet while exploring Sumeru. Not only that, but she also appears in the Archon quests during two Acts of the Sumeru storyline. That means that we will have plenty of opportunities to hear her speak and interact and that in turn begs the next logical question – who is voicing Dehya in Genshin Impact? Let’s find out.

Dehya Japanese Voice Actor

Lending her voice to Dehya in the Japanese version of Genshin Impact is Ayaka Fukuhara. She has appeared in all forms of media in her homeland of Japan, and has voiced characters in both games and anime since 2012. For instance, she has been a part of Granblue Fantasy, Nier Reincarnation, Mega Man 11, and even the Japanese version of DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power. But perhaps her most well-known roles are as Myoko in Arpeggio of Blue Steel and as Hotaru Rindō in Qualidea Code.

Dehya English Voice Actor

We still haven’t gotten any word from HoYoVerse about the identity of the English voice actress for Dehya in Genshin Impact. This is not as weird as it seems, as they tend to put early emphasis on the voice actors for unlockable characters first, and fill in the missing information on the NPC characters at a later date. This also creates a fun “who’s that voice” game for the fandom in the meantime, and we will be sure to update this section as new information becomes available.