Who are the voice actors for Nilou in Genshin Impact? Answered

The graceful denizen of Sumeru, Nilou is a charming Hydro element wielder and performer at the Zubayr Theather, where we first meet her. The lotus flower is her signature symbol and much of her traits can be seen tied to that flower. In fact, her very name seems to be derived from the Persian female name Niloufar, which means “blue lotus” in translation. Even her constellation is called ‘Lotos Somno’, which even further cements the lotus flower in her symbology. She represents the sophisticated and mystical aspect of Sumeru, which does not necessarily clash with the more scholarly nature of the new region. As you progress through Sumeru, you will find that Nilou is also a part of a quest line in the new update, so you will have the chance to hear her voice more often. This leads us to the question of who is voicing Nilou in Japanese and English versions of Genshin Impact. Read on to find out.

Nilou Japanese Voice Actor

Image via Mubi

Kanemoto Hisako is Nilou’s voice actress. She is known for voicing quiet and reserved types of characters, and that fits well with Nilou’s propensity to express herself through performance and dance, rather than speaking, where she comes off as somewhat shy, yet warm. She has appeared on film but is more famous for anime and gaming voice-work. Some of her notable vocal appearances include Tekken 7, Sword Art Online, Fire Emblem, Sailor Moon Crystal, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, and many others.

Nilou English Voice Actor

Once again, HoYoVerse has kept the English voice actress behind their new character as a mystery. The voice of Nilou in the English dub is measured and less shy than her Japanese counterpart, which has led some of the more speculative fans to even name someone like the famous voice actress Laura Bailey as a possible candidate. However, at this time we simply don’t know and will have to update this section as more information becomes available.