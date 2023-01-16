Who are the voice actors for Yaoyao in Genshin Impact?

Officially joining the roster with update 3.4 of Genshin Impact is a Liyue native, Yaoyao. She’s a 4-star adepti disciple of Xiangling and assistant to Ganyu. Yaoyao wields a Polearm as her weapon of choice, and uses Dendro as her element, adding to the ever-expanding roster of characters who can utilize it. The 4-star rarity makes her a more affordable option for those who are still looking for that Dendro reaction-enabling character.

As with all new characters in Genshin Impact, it’s always fun to find out who will be voicing them. It’s no different with Yaoyao joining the squad, and we now know that for the English version of the game, she will be voiced by Kelsey Jaffer, while the Japanese language version will be voiced by Kadowaki Mai.

Voice Artist Announcement



Travelers, let's listen to the voice of "Burgeoning Grace" Yaoyao!



Voice Artist

EN VA: Kelsey Jaffer

JP VA: KADOWAKI Mai



Click here to listen>>> https://t.co/4StHesjaOR#GenshinImpact #Yaoyao pic.twitter.com/62Pxz7s8lS — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) January 16, 2023

Who is Yaoyao’s English voice actress in Genshin Impact?

Image via IMDB

The English language voice of Yaoyao is the actress Kelsey Jaffer. She only has a few games under her belt, including voicing Yaoyao in Genshin Impact, but has been involved with the production of short videos and movies, and appeared in the TV show Scary Stories Around the Fire as the narrating Storyteller. Her other prominent gaming projects include Human Apocalypse and Space Leaper: Cocoon.

Who is Yaoyao’s Japanese voice actress in Genshin Impact?

Image via IMDB

Voicing Yaoyao in the Japanese version of Genshin Impact is Kadowaki Mai, who is famous for voicing the character Illyasviel von Einzbern in the long-standing Fate/ anime franchise. These include titles such as Fate/Stay Night, Fate/Zero, Fate/Kaleid Liner, and more. Furthermore, she has appeared in a long line of other anime, like Infinite Stratos, Day Break Illusion, Kanokon, and many others. On the gaming side, she has been the voice of Emil in the NieR franchise.