Who are the voice actors for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact? Answered

One of the exciting new characters that have joined Genshing Impact with the new region and 3.0 update is Alhaitham. This Dendro element user hails from Harvatat, and is the master scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. In his early teaser appearances, we have seen him wielding a sword, so he is clearly more than just some pencil-pusher. As you interact more with him, you find out that he is a staunch believer in logic, science, and reason — and that makes perfect sense for two reasons. One, he is from Sumeru, which has shown to be a nation that prises scholarly pursuits, and two, his name is likely in homage to a famous Arab multidisciplinary scholar Hasan Ibn Al-Haytham. While only an NPC for now, Alhaitham has already become one of the fan-favorite new characters in Genshin Impact. With that popularity comes the question — who is voicing this Sumeru scholar in English and Japanese versions of the game? Just like Sumeru sages, we have done the research for you, so read on to find out.

Related: Who is the voice actor for Tighnari in Genshin Impact?

Alhaitham Japanese Voice Actor

Image via Mubi

The voice of Alhaitham in Japanese version of the game is lent by the prolific Japanese voice actor and musician, Yūichirō Umehara. He is a famous and popular voice actor in Japan in both anime and gaming industries, and if you play or listen to anything with Japanese dubbing, then you have almost certainly heard his voice before. Some of his prominent projects include Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, the Kingdom Hearts franchise, Goblin Slayer (voicing the titular character), and many others.

Alhaitham English Voice Actor

The English voice actor for Alhaitham is still a bit of a mystery among the Genshin fandom. As if to stoke the flames, HoYoVerse has posted the Japanese voice actor in one of the teaser posts, but had kept the English counterpart a mystery as if on purpose. This has caused speculation to run rampant among the fandom, but when we get concrete details on the identity of Alhaitham’s English voice, we will update this section appropriately.