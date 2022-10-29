Who are the voice actors in Bayonetta 3? Bayonetta 3 voice cast

The topic of voice acting has exploded due to the drama and controversy surrounding Bayonetta 3. the lead role, formally voiced by Hellena Taylor, has been given to Jennifer Hale. This has caused a ripple effect of issues surrounding the events of her losing the lead role. In her latest action opus, Bayonetta 3 features far more characters than the Umbra Witch. This guide will explain who the voice actors for Bayonetta 3 are.

Voice Actor for Bayonetta

As mentioned earlier, Bayonetta’s English voice actor was replaced by industry veteran Jennifer Hale. She has appeared in many games, with her role as Commander Shephard in the Mass Effect series being a standout performance.

Her Japanese voice actor is Atsuko Tanaka, an industry veteran who has voiced characters in JRPGs and Visual Novels such as Tales of Arise and Famicon Detective Club.

Voice Actor for Viola

Viola is a newcomer to the Bayonetta series. her English voice actor is Anne Brisbin. She has appeared in Monster Prom 2 and River City Girls.

Her Japanese voice actor is Miyuki Sawashiro. She has appeared in many titles, including JRPGs, Visual Novels, and anime such as Love after World Domination.

Voice actor for Jeanne

Grey DeLisle-Griffin voices Jeanne’s English performance. She is an industry veteran who has appeared in games, films, and shows such as The Legend of Vox Machina.

Mie Sonozaki performs as her Japanese counterpart. She voiced Oichi in Nioh 2 and Miralda in Demon Souls.

Voice actor for Rodin

Rodin is back and on his best behavior. His English voice actor is Dave Fennoy. He has appeared in games, films, and television series.

Tessho Genda brings Rodin to life with his Japanese performance. He plays characters such as Guernica in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Kingpin in Spider-man: Miles Morales.

Voice Actor for Luka

Luka is back and ready to help Bayonetta fight anybody who gets in her way. His English voice actor is Yuri Lowenthal, an actor who is prolific at voicing Peter Parker in various Marvel games.

Daisuke Namikawa is his Japanese voice actor and is experienced with critically acclaimed series such as Lupin the 3rd and Demon Slayer.

Voice actor for Enzo

The big mouth of the city is back in Bayonetta 3. His English voice is brought to life by John Kassir. He has played Enzo in previous entries in the Bayonetta series.

His Japanese voice actor is performed by Wataru Takagi. He has played characters in games and series such as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Demon Slayer.

These actors bring the world of Bayonetta 3 to life. It also seamlessly shifts to a new lead, as her supporting cast is played by actors familiar with those roles.