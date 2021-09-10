Who are the voice actors in God of War Ragnarök?

Numerous characters are returning to the God of War sequel, God of War Ragnarök, and new faces are being added to the cast for the upcoming game. We received a quick peek at many of these characters during the PlayStation 2021 Showcase, and many of the actors stepped forward to share their involvement. Read on to see the faces behind your beloved characters and where else you may have heard them.

Christopher Judge – Kratos

Image via The Movie Database

Returning as Kratos is Christopher Judge, who assumed the role in 2018’s God of War game. It was Judge’s first time in this role, and many applauded his portrayal of the more experienced Kratos and his attempts to assume a fatherly portrayal. You may also recognize Judge for his work on Stargate SG-1 as Teal’c.

Sunny Suljic – Atreus

Image via The Movie Database

Sunny Suljic is also returning to play as Atreus, Kratos’ son. He previously held the role in 2018’s God of War, and he’s aged several years since we last saw him. As a result, he’s still trying to grips with what he learned at the end of the previous game.

Alastair Duncan – Mimir

Image via The Movie Database

Mimir will be returning, and reprising his role will be Alastair Duncan. We can expect Mimir to assume the same role as the gifted storyteller and as a gifted informant for Kratos and Atreus throughout their journey. Duncan has had numerous roles and most recently played Alfred Pennyworth in the Batman: The Long Halloween parts I and II.

Adam Harrington – Sindri

Image via The Movie Database

Sindir, one half of the incredibly talented dwarven blacksmithing brotherly duo, will be reprised by Adam Harrington. Sindri spent much of the first game divided with his brother but has since come together, and the pair will be returning. Harrington has played several roles across television series and has played Greg Alberts in The Little Things, Congressman Murray in Parks and Recreation, and Tyson Latchford in Battlefield: Hardline.

Robert Craighead – Brok

Image via IMDB.com

The other half of the dwarven blacksmithing team is Brok, who is played by Robert Craighead. Brok is the more brash and brutal of the two brothers and is the first one you meet of the two in 2018’s God of War. Craighead has been in countless televisions and movies, most recently having played Sheriff Walker Conley in Ruthless.

Usman Ally – Durlin

Image via The Movie Database

A new character being added to the God of War line-up is Durlin, who is being played by Usman Ally. Unfortunately, we don’t know too much about Durlin and what role he has to play in the game. Ally has played a handful of roles, such as the Hook-handed Man in A Series of Unfortunate Events on Netflix and Sergei in Superintelligence.

Danielle Bisutti – Freya

Image via The Movie Database

Danielle Bisutti is returning to her role as Freya, previously Odin’s wife and the queen of the Valkyries. Freya has a score to settle with Kratos and Atreus, and from what we’ve briefly seen of her in the trailer, she’s helbent on putting them in the ground. Bisutti played Elizabeth Ackerman in Little May and Mrs. Adams in Greenlight.

Ryan Hurst – Thor

Image via The Movie Database

A major threat and looming antagonist Kratos and Atreus will be facing is Thor, the god of Thunder. He’s the reason all of the giants in Midgard are gone and is considered to be Odin’s hitman. Thor will be played by Ryan Hurst, who has played numerous roles, notably Beta in The Walking Dead, Harry “Opie” Winston in Sons of Anarchy, and Lobo in Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

Richard Schiff – Odin

Image via The Movie Database

While we have yet to see what Odin actually looks like, he will be played by Richard Schiff. Odin is the Allfather, the one who is the head of all the Aesir in Norse mythology and is plagued with knowing how Ragnarök happens. However, he’s more concerned with preventing it, and in his obsession, he typically causes it. Schiff has played countless roles, most notably Aaron Glassman in The Good Doctor, David Herzberg in Murder in the First, Mark Swarr in Se7en, Eddie Carr in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and many more.

Laya Hayes – Angrboda

Image via The Movie Database.

A new character added to God of War is Angrboda, played by Laya Hayes. Like Durlin, we know extremely little about Angrboda, but she is one of the last surviving giants. Hayes has played a handful of roles, such as Delilah in The Equalizer, Doc McStuffins in Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In, and Jing in Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny.