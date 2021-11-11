Who are the voice actors in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition?

GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition has the most star-studded voice cast of any GTA game. While the occasional big name does crop up in later games, Rockstar generally preferred to hire lesser-known talent from GTA: San Andreas onwards. How many of these famous faces do you recognize?

Related: Who are the voice actors in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Ray Liotta (as Tommy Vercetti)

Image via IMDB / Screenshot by Gamepur

Tommy Vercetti is probably Liotta’s second best known role after his performance as Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s gangster classic, Goodfellas.

Burt Reynolds (as Avery Carrington)

Image via IMDB / Screenshot by Gamepur

The late, great Burt Reynolds is a true Hollywood icon, having shot to fame in the 1970s via a string of “lovable rogue” roles.

Jenna Jameson (as Candy Suxxx)

Image via IMDB / Screenshot by Gamepur

Jenna Jameson is one of the most iconic porn stars of all time, and has gone on to work as a mainstream actress, as well as establishing her own business empire.

Danny Dyer (as Kent Paul)

Image via IMDB / Screenshot by Gamepur

The archetypal cockney geezer, Danny Dyer is a familiar face to British audiences as one of the stars of popular BBC soap opera, EastEnders.

Dennis Hopper (as Steve Scott)

Image via IMDB / Screenshot by Gamepur

Another true Hollywood legend who’s sadly no longer with us, Hopper made his name as the writer, director and star of iconic biker flick, Easy Rider.

Lawrence Taylor (as BJ Smith)

Image via IMDB / Screenshot by Gamepur

Arguably the greatest linebacker in NFL history, Lawrence Taylor has gone on to work as an actor and screenwriter. The character of BJ Smith appears to be loosely based on Lawrence himself.

Fairuza Balk (as Mercedes Cortez)

Image via IMDB / Screenshot by Gamepur

Back in the 90s, Fairuza Balk was the #1 goth girl in Hollywood, playing a lot of dark, edgy roles, most famously in The Craft.

Luis Guzmán (as Ricardo Diaz)

Image via IMDB / Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ve seen Luis Guzmán in numerous villainous roles, even if you might not know his name. Look out for him as Gomez Addams in the forthcoming Addams Family reboot, Wednesday.

Kevin McKidd (as Jezz Torrent)

Image via IMDB / Screenshot by Gamepur

Having got his first big break playing Tommy Mackenzie in Trainspotting, McKidd went on to star as Lucius Vorenus in the excellent BBC/HBO collaboration, Rome. Gamers may know him best as Call Of Duty’s John “Soap” MacTavish.