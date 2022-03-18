Who are the voice actors in Lost Ark? Lost Ark Voice Cast

When playing through Lost Ark, players may start to feel a sense of overwhelming familiarity with the vocal talent demonstrated throughout the game’s character roster. In reality, the recently localized and dubbed South Korean MMO united a star-studded cast of big names from around the world of voice acting, from English anime dubs to popular video games.

Clifford Chapin — Prince Thirain

Image via WatchMojo

The stoic, well-spoken, and newly-crowned prince of Luterra was not always as mild-mannered as he comes across. As an actor, Clifford Chapin cuts his vocal teeth on attitude, headlining scrappy characters such as Cabba from Dragon Ball Super, Connie Springer from Attack on Titan, and, most notably, every English role of Bakugo Katsuki from My Hero Academia.

Alejandro Saab — Kharmine

Image via Alejandro Saab

Starting his role off as a timid and quiet priest, players wouldn’t likely expect Alejandro Saab’s performance as main antagonist Kharmine to be one of such immediate and passionate conviction. As it turns out, Saab’s no stranger to the spotlight, voicing protagonist Tamotsu Denkigai of Akiba’s Trip: The Animation. Additionally, Saab manages KaggyFilms, his personal Youtube project, which has amassed 800,000 subscribers.

Mark Whitten — Armen

Image via Anime News Network

We move from Kharmine to his demon priest heir apparent in Armen. Armen’s calm and subdued nature is handled well by Mark Whitten, whose deep and varied resume reflects his ability to play just about any character type. His experience ranges from the fiery nature of Rengoku Kyojuro from Demon Slayer to the calm and mysterious Seteth from Fire Emblem Three Houses.

Joe Zieja — Bastion

Image via Joe Zieja

Rounding out this list is another alum of the Garreg Mach Officers Academy, Joe Zieja. Serving as Bastion, the head administrator of the Arthetine region, Zieja is well known for both his acting career and his internet personality, having previously voiced Claude von Reigan in Fire Emblem Three Houses, as well as the repeating role of lawyer and sidekick Issei Hoshino in Judgment and Lost Judgment.

