Who are the voice actors in Street Fighter 6? Full voice cast

There is a lot of excitement around the new Street Fighter 6 game. There are so many questions floating around the fighting game community when it comes to the highly anticipated title. The trickle of answers has been slow but steady. For instance, who will be the voice actors for the English and Japanese versions of the game? Will we see some returning roles or some new voices taking up the mantle? We have prepared this guide for that very question, so read on to find out.

Who is the voice actor for Ryu in Street Fighter 6

Image via Behind the Voice Actors

Voicing Ryu, who is perhaps the most iconic Street Fighter character, for the English language version of the game will be Kyle Herbert. He has been voicing the character since Street Fighter 4 days and is returning to the role once again.

For the Japanese language version of Street Fighter 6, the voice of Ryu will be the famous Hiroki Takahashi. He has not only been a part of many Japanese games and anime but has also voiced Ryu in Street Fighter 5 as well.

Who is the voice actor for Luke in Street Fighter 6

Image via Behind the Voice Actors

Luke’s voice actor for the English language version of Street Fighter 6 will be Aleks Le, who you may recognize from Vinland Saga, and more recently, from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, among other projects.

On the other hand, the Japanese voice actor for Luke will be Tomoaki Maeno, who you might recognize as the voice of Zhongli from Genshin Impact, as well as a whole library of Japanese anime dubs.

Who is the voice actor for Jamie in Street Fighter 6

Image via Behind the Voice Actors

The voice for Jamie in the English version of Street Fighter 6 will be Stephen Fu. You might have heard him in many anime dubs before, as well as some translations of Japanese games as well, some of which include Fate/Grand Order and JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure.

For the Japanese language version of the game, Jamie will be voiced by Shansuke Takeuchi. He is a versatile voice actor who has been dubbing characters from English properties, as well as Japan’s original anime and games.

Who is the voice actor for Chun-Li in Street Fighter 6

Image via Behind the Voice Actors

Another iconic character of the franchise, Chun-Li’s English voice actress will be Jennie Kwan, a newcomer to the role. She’s a veteran of anime voice acting, however, most famously as Sonoko in Detective Conan.

For the Japanese version, Chun-Li is going to be voiced by the returning voice actress Fumiko Orikasa, who has been voicing her since Street Fighter 4. She has also voiced characters in Bleach, Gintama, Code Geass, and other famous anime and games.

Who is the voice actor for Guile in Street Fighter 6

Image via Behind the Voice Actors

Voicing the English version of Guile will be Ray Chase, a name you’re probably familiar with. You’ve heard him in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Halo Infinite, and Demon Slayer, among other roles.

Voicing Guile in the Japanese version of Street Fighter 6 is Hiroki Yasumoto, a prolific anime and game voice actor. He has done voice acting for such titles as Sword Art Online, Fairy Tail, Nier Replicant, Octopath Traveler, and many others.

Who is the voice actor for Kimberly in Street Fighter 6

Image via Behind the Voice Actors

You have probably heard the English voice actress for Kimberly before. Her name is Anairis Quinones, and she has appeared in games like Smite, Fire Emblem Heroes, and My Time at Portia, as well as anime such as My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Pokemon, and others.

Nao Toyama will be voicing Kimberly in the Japanese version of the game. She’s famous for appearing in many anime and game titles, including Granblue Fantasy, Goblin Slayer, Fate/Grand Order, Langrisser Mobile, and many others.

Who is the voice actor for Juri in Street Fighter 6

Image via Behind the Voice Actors

Returning as the voice actress for Yuri in the English version of Street Fighter 6 is Jessica Straus. She has voiced her since Street Fighter 4 days and has also appeared in titles such as Fallout 4, Shin Megami Tensei, and Soulcalibur, to name just a few.

For the Japanese version of the game, Yuri is voiced by Eri Kitamura. You may recognize her as the voice of Keqing from Genshin Impact, but she has also voiced characters from Cyberpunk 2077, Fairy Tail, Nier Reincarnation, and more.

Who is the voice actor for Ken in Street Fighter 6

Image via Behind the Voice Actors

You can’t have a Street Fighter game without Ken, and voicing him for the English version is David Matranga. He is mostly known for anime dub work, especially titles like My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, High School DxD, and many others.

Japanese players will hear a familiar voice, as Yuji Kishi is returning to reprise as Ken He has been voicing this character all the way since Street Fighter 3 no less.

Who is the voice actor for Blanka in Street Fighter 6

Image via Behind the Voice Actors

Voicing the distinct character of Blanka this time will be Luis Bermudez for the English version of Street Fighter 6. Before this, you may have heard him in Smite or Fire Emblem Heroes.

Returning to the role for the Japanese version of the game is Yuji Ueda. He has been voicing Blanka since Street Fighter 4 and has also appeared in Pokemon, One Punch Man, Shaman King, Kill la Kill, and other media.

Who is the voice actor for Dhalsim in Street Fighter 6

Image via Behind the Voice Actors

Joining the cast as the English voice actor for Dhalsim is Keith Silverstein. You have probably heard him in games and animation, as he’s the voice of Thorbjorn in Overwatch, Zhongli in Genshin Impact, and many other famous roles.

For the Japanese version of Street Fighter 6, Dhalsim is voiced by the returning actor Daisuke Egawa, who has been voicing the character since Street Fighter 4. He has also appeared in Naruto, Fire Emblem Heroes, X-Men Evolution, and other games, cartoons, and anime.

Who is the voice actor for Edmond Honda in Street Fighter 6

Image via Behind the Voice Actors

Returning to the role of Honda for the English version of the game is John Snyder, who has been voicing Honda ever since Street Fighter 4. The veteran voice actor has been a part of games and anime since 1993 and Lupin the 3rd.

Similarly, returning to voice Honda for the Japanese version is Yoshikazu Nagano, who has also been voicing him since Street Fighter 4. He has appeared in titles like Fire Emblem Warriors, Octopath Traveler, Attack on Titan, and others.

Some of the other characters that have been announced have yet to have their voice actors revealed. We will be looking to update this guide as new information comes up. The characters that we’re still waiting for their VOs to be announced include: