Who are the voice actors in Tower of Fantasy? Full voice cast

Tower of Fantasy is a free-to-play MMO whose mechanics will be immediately familiar to players who have dived into games like Genshin Impact. While it will take a lot to dethrone Genshin Impact as the top title in the anime-styled MMORPG genre, Tower of Fantasy has plenty of polish and a big budget backing it up. That includes the voice cast, who put in great performances in the game. Here are all the voice actors that have been announced for Tower of Fantasy so far.

The Tower of Fantasy voice cast

Many of the names on this list will be familiar to keen-eared fans. Some have been in the voiceover industry for more than two decades, while there are also some prolific newcomers on the list. Amber Lee Conners has been a part of the Attack on Titan cast as Pieke and also voices Tsubasa in Tower of Fantasy. Kira Buckland, who voices Meryl here, previously played 2B in Nier: Automata and is the current English voice of Jolyn Cujoh in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.

Gameplay mechanics and their aesthetic aren’t all that Tower of Fantasy shares with Genshin Impact. Suzie Yeung, the voice of Eula in Genshin Impact, also voices Nemesis and Shirli in Tower of Fantasy.

The full cast list is below.

Character English Voice Actor Japanese Voice Actor Cocoritter Lexi Fontaine Kito Akari Crow Casey Mongillo Nobuhiko Okamoto Frigg Antonia Flynn Shizuka Ito King Johnny Young Yoshitusugu Matsuoka Meryl Kira Buckland Yui Ishikawa Nemesis Suzie Yeung Haruka Tomatsu Samir Brittany Cox Nana Mizuki Shira Kristen McGuire Ari Ozawa Shirli Suzie Yeung Haruka Tomatsu Tsubasa Amber Lee Conners Konomi Kohara Zeke Johnny Young Yuuichi Nakamura Zero TBA Ayumu Murase

It is worth noting that many outlets are reporting that the voice of King and Zeke is industry veteran Johnny Yong Bosch. The correct actor is actually Johnny Young, who also voices Crypto in Apex Legends, as confirmed on the actor’s Twitter account as well as the main Tower of Fantasy website. Also, the English voice actor of Zero has not yet been confirmed by the developers.