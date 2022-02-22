You’ll be encountering a handful of returning characters in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion, along with some new faces added to the Destiny universe. One of the new characters you’ll meet is Fynch, a Hive Ghost that initially used to work for Savathûn but admits that it thinks The Witch Queen is up to no good. Who is Fynch in Destiny 2, The Witch Queen, and their purpose as we progress through the game?

Upon meeting Fynch, the Hive Ghost understands that your Guardian and Ghost are wary of it. However, the story Fynch shares is that while it believed working with Savathûn had been a part of the Traveler’s Light will, it believes Savathûn is up to something, which would make sense given that she’s a god of Cunning. To ensure we receive some assistance on the Hive Throne World, Fynch has agreed to help us out, and we meet them shortly after completing The Investigation mission and returning to the Throne World in the Witch Queen expansion.

When we meet Fynch, they’ll be acting as our Throne World liaison, and they’ll be the individual we seek out while playing through the Throne World. You’ll want to speak with Fynch whenever completing any activities in this location to earn bounties and earn additional rewards for your time there.