Who is Sirona Ryan in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are multiple characters for you to encounter in Hogwarts Legacy, some of which you may recognize from the books and movies. One character that did not appear in these books or movies is Sirona Ryan, an original character who makes her appearance in this game. Many fans are discussing this character and her significance for appearing in this game. Here’s what you need to know about who Sirona Ryan is in Hogwarts Legacy.

Everything you need to know about Sirona Ryan in Hogwarts Legacy

Sirona Ryan works at the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade. She is regularly seen walking around this building, defending customers, and making it a safe environment for everyone who enters her establishment. She appears throughout the story and is regularly friendly and helpful to the main character. Sirona Ryan was previously a student at Hogwarts, and many described her as a powerful magic practitioner.

Related: Which Hogwarts house should you pick in Hogwarts Legacy? Best house option

All players will interact with Sirona in some way or another. She directly appears in the main story shortly after the main character defends Hogsmeade from an armored troll. The main character, and their companion, make their way into the Three Broomsticks to avoid several antagonist characters attempting to chase after them. The antagonists do not try to go against her, and instead walk off, leaving the main character alone, for now.

Why many players are discussing Sirona is not only is she an original character, but she is also the first transgender character that appears in the Harry Potter series. Although she never directly comments on this, she does share that many of her fellow students mistook her for a Wizard when she corrects them in that she is a Witch.