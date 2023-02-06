Hogwarts Legacy fans have met Sirona Ryan, and they’re divided on her

Hogwarts Legacy has arrived, and many players who have purchased the Deluxe Edition for the game are already jumping in via the 72-hour early access upgrade. Ahead of playing the game, many players are getting an in-depth look at the characters and locations they can visit. One notable character fans have met is Sirona Ryan, who provides a subtle hit that she is transgender, a first for the Harry Potter series, and she is dividing fans.

Sirona Ryan works at the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade. Sirona defends the main character during a primary quest, scaring off several antagonists attempting to chase after the main character and their companion. There is a later dialogue where Sirona shares that when she meets up with several of her classmates from when she attended Hogwarts, she shares that they mistook her for a Wizard, but she is a Witch.

Several fans are excited to see the inclusion of a transgender character, and adding Sirona makes sense, especially since the developers have tried to separate themselves from the Harry Potter series creator, J.K. Rowling. Rowling has shared several transphobic and hateful rhetoric on her social media account.

On the other hand, some fans believe this is the developers attempting to check off another box on a checklist of items they’re forced to include in a modern game. Many have also pointed out the laziness of Sirona’s name, and having her as a character in the game feels almost forced. It almost feels like an attempt to appeal to an audience that has actively voiced themselves against this game, and the developers are trying to appease them in the slightest way possible.

The Hogwarts Legacy developers have done their best to try isolating themselves from J.K. Rowling and her work, but it’s impossible as they work on a game set in the Harry Potter universe. Many fans have chosen not to pick up Hogwarts Legacy because it is in the Harry Potter universe, and Rowling profits from purchases.

Hogwarts Legacy officially releases on February 10 to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC. It will later release to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, then to the Nintendo Switch on July 25.