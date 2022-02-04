Who is the main character in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human takes place long after the events of the first game. The protagonist from Dying Light, Kyle Crane, is gone, replaced by Aiden Caldwell, the main character in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. However, little is known about Aiden before you start the game, and you’ll only unravel his motivations after you’ve played for a few hours. This guide explains who Aiden Caldwell is and why you might want to learn about his past.

Who is Aiden Caldwell?

Image via Techland

Aiden Caldwell is a man with a past. When he was a child, he and his sister, Mia, were taken by the GRE and experimented on. However, the facility burned down not long after Aiden had been given an injection that left him unconscious. The search for Mia is what’s driving Aiden throughout Dying Light 2 Stay Human. He’s constantly reminded of his past by the marks the injections and burns have left on his skin, and he dreams of Mia each night.

Aiden is a Pilgrim. In the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, this is a person that travels the globe between safe zones and cities. No one likes them because they come into contact with infected so often, and so everyone assumes they’re infected too. But when there’s a job that needs doing or a package that needs delivering, people know to ask and contract a Pilgrim.

At the start of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Aiden is bitten by a Volatile, an extremely fast and lethal form of infected. This means that he has to wear a bracelet that tells him how long he has until the infection kills him. He must return to daylight or a UV lamp before the bracelet counts down to zero whenever he’s in the dark. This makes finding Mia all the more challenging, but he never gives up.