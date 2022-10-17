Who is the voice actor for Catalyst in Apex Legends?

It’s always exciting times for Apex Legends fans when a new playable character is revealed. As the game is leading up to the launch of its fifteenth season, Respawn shared a new cinematic that showed off the title’s latest Legend – Catalyst. The new cinematic is part of the Apex Legends’ Stories of the Outlands miniseries on YouTube, which also featured the new Eclipse map for season 15. The character has many people talking already, and fans wonder who the voice behind the Legend is.

Catalyst’s Voice Actor

Catalyst represents a big first for Apex Legends, as she is the first openly trans character in the game. The Stories of the Outlands YouTube episode labeled Last Hope goes over Catalyst’s, who also goes by Tressa, failed attempt to break into Hammond’s facilities and getting teleported to the new Eclipse map. The character is voiced by trans actress Meli Grant. Grant is a voice-over performer based in Los Angeles and known for playing small roles in anime like Dragon Ball Super and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Respawn has yet to show off any of Catalyst’s abilities, but additional information reveals she will be a defensive Legend who can use ferrofluid to terraform maps. A launch trailer for the Eclipse map is set to release on October 20, while Catalyst will become playable starting November 1.

Everyone deserves a chance to rise. Meet @Melizande, the voice of Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/0U6s7XDc3U — Respawn (@Respawn) October 17, 2022

Apex Legends is a battle royale, first-person shooter game available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and there’s a mobile version of the game available. As part of Season 15, Apex Legends will include a new gifting feature, allowing players to gift individual cosmetics and even bundles directly from Apex’s in-game store to their friends. However, there are several steps players need to achieve to hand out gifts, including reaching Level 10 and having their EA Login Verification turned on.