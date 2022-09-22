Who is the voice actor for Cyno in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact version 3.1 will add a new character named Cyno. The so-called ‘Judicator of Secrets’ has captured the attention of the fanbase, and when he was announced as one of the new banners, it’s safe to say that there was a lot of excitement.

Cyno wields the Electro element with the confidence that only a 5-star main DPS character can while brandishing a mighty polearm as his weapon of choice. As is always the case with the new Genshin Impact characters, while there is a lot of excitement for the new character design and art, there is just as much anticipation of finding out who the new voice actors are. Strap in and read on to find out who will be voicing Cyno, the newest Electro hero in Genshin Impact.

Cyno Japanese Voice Actor

The voice actor for the Japanese language version of Genshin Impact is Irino Miyu. He is well-known in Japan as a voice actor and singer and has famously lent his voice to Haku in Miyazaki’s Spirited Away. He has voiced many other characters in both games and anime, including titles such as Kingdom Hearts, Code Geass: Akito the Exiled, Tsubasa: Reservoir Chronicle, A Silent Voice, and many others.

Cyno English Voice Actor

Voicing Cyno in the English version of Genshin Impact is Alejandro Saab. Although young, he already has a prominent voice acting and YouTube career and a VTuber presence. He has voiced characters in anime dubs and video games and had prominent roles in games such as Lost Ark, Fire Emblem Warriors, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Borderlands 3, and many others. Meanwhile, some of his notable appearances in anime include titles like Sarazanmai, Horimiya, Akiba’s Trip: The Animation, NiNoKuni, and many more.