Who is the voice actor for Tighnari in Genshin Impact?

With the highly anticipated 3.0 update to Genshin Impact coming just around the corner, players have been chomping to find out everything they can about the new features. And as with every Genshin update, that also means new character banners.

Tighnari is one of the characters that will be a brand new five-star pull. Wielding a bow and filling the role of a DPS character, Tighnari (known by the title “Verdant Strider”) will be spearheading the new Dendro element that will be introduced in Sumeru for the first time. And as is tradition with every new Genshin update, players would like to know more about the characters and their mechanics. With that in mind, read on to find out who will be voicing Tighnari in the English and Japanese versions of Genshin Impact.

Related: First two Genshin Impact 3.0 Character Event Wish banners revealed

Tighnari Japanese Voice Actor

Voicing Tighnari for the Japanese language version of Genshin Impact is none other than Kobayashi Sanae. She is a veteran Japanese voice actress whose talents some of our readers might recognize from projects such as Elfen Lied, Sonic X, Sword Art Online, Project X Zone, and many others. Having been a part of the anime and the Japanese video game industry for decades at this point, Sanae is bringing experience and gravitas to the world of Genshin Impact.

Tighnari English Voice Actor

For the English version of Genshin Impact, the voice of Tighanari will be provided by Elliot Gindi. He is a relative newcomer to the voice acting scene, and Tighnari will be his first official credit. Besides the upcoming appearance, he has been a part of two podcast series called Undercity in 2020 and Brimstone Valley Mall, which ran from 2019 to 2020.