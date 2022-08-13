First two Genshin Impact 3.0 Character Event Wish banners revealed

During the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream event today, miHoYo revealed the details on which characters we will see in the first two Character Event Wish banners.

Along with details about the Sumeru region, quests, bosses, and some new redemption codes, miHoYo also shared the schedule for the first two banners when 3.0 launches. As usual, each update will have two banners, though with the change in schedule we also learned that these will not be available for as long as is typical.

The first banner will consist of new characters Collei and Tighnaria as four and five star pulls respectively, as well as the five star Zhongli. The second banner has another new addition Dori as the four star and Ganyu and Sangonomiya Kokomi as the five star pulls.

Even though Ganyu and Kokomi are returning banner characters, they are still highly desired and strong additions to any team, making the choice between the two banners rather tough.

Genshin Impact typically sees their updates come every six weeks, however the pandemic caused one update to be delayed. In order to return to a normal schedule, miHoYo has stated that they will alter the update schedule so that updates 3.0 all the way through 3.3 will arrive in 2022.

3.0 is already shaping up to be the most ambitious update Genshin Impact has seen yet, with an entire new region to explore that will be the largest region in the game yet, three new characters, the new Dendro element, and a host of quests and events. Fans don’t have long to wait, as the update is scheduled to be released on August 24, with each subsequent version updates coming on September 28, November 2, and December 7.