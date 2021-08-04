Who is the voice artist for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact?

As new characters are added to Genshin Impact, a common question from players is who are the voice actors behind them. Yoimiya is an upcoming Pyro and Bow user who will be available over the coming weeks. Yoimiya is a talented pyrotechnician, and owner of the Naganohara Fireworks in Inazuma.

When it comes to the voicework, Yoimiya English dialogue will be handled by Jenny Yokobori, while her Japanese lines will be handled by Kana Ueda.

Voice Artist Announcement



Travelers, let's listen to the voice of "Frolicking Flames" Yomiya!



Voice Artist

EN VA: Jenny Yokobori

JP VA: UEDA Kana



Click here to listen >>>https://t.co/QKuS1Klxgd#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NjZEXftNib — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 4, 2021

Ueda is a veteran voice actress who has been working in the industry since 2001. She has worked with properties such as Final Fantasy, Pokemon, the Fate series, and A Certain Scientific Railgun. She has also provided voice work for video games such as Record of Agarest War, Arknights, and Granblue Fantasy.

Yokobori has provided her talents to games such as Wasteland 3, XCOM: Chimera Squad, and Fire Emblem Heroes, while also doing work for shows like Pokemon, The Simspons, and Akuma Drive.

Yoimiya will be releasing on August 10 on a banner with another upcoming new character called Sayu. It is not currently known what the other 4 Star characters will be that share the banner, but Yoimiya will be a strong option for any player who still finds themselves using Amber for a Pyro option.