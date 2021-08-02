What is the Yoimiya and Sayu banner release date in Genshin Impact?

Despite the fact that Ayaka has recently been added to Genshin Impact, players are curious about when Yoimiya and Sayu will be joining the game. Yoimiya and Saju will actually be part of the same banner, making Wishes on it a high-value prospect.

At the moment, it is thought that the Yoimiya and Sayu banner will be added to the game on August 10, so players don’t have long to gather up their Primogems. Yoimiya is a 5 Star Pyro character armed with a bow. She can be seen as a pretty direct upgrade for anybody out there that is still using Amber for their Pyro needs.

Sayu, on the other hand, is a 4 Star Anemo character that is armed with a Claymore. This is the first time we will have Anemo, which usually provides some strong crowd control, with a Claymore, that gives big physical damage output. While some people will write off Sayu as “just” a four-star character, it should be noted that Razor is also a 4 Star character, yet his kit and Claymore combine to make him a power, S Tier DPS character.

miHoYo, the developers of Genshin Impact, usually confirm banner release dates and champions a few days before release, so we should be finding out what other 4 Stars will be accompanying Sayu and Yoimiya on their banner over the coming days.